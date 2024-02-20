Sign Your School Up for the GMAS Pep Rally Tour

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107.9 is hitting the road, visiting area elementary & middle schools for the 2024 GAMS Pep Rally Tour.

The GMAS pep rally tour is organized to boost morale and enthusiasm in elementary & middle schools. Through entertainment we bring together the school to generate excitement and show support before testing.

Pep rallies often include performances, test taking tips, GMAS musical chairs, interactive activities and more to energize students and create a sense of unity and spirit.

Each pep rally is branded with HOT 107.9 and sponsor swag. Students and teachers participating in challenges will receive branded swag bags and giveaways.