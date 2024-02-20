Malcolm X Assassination: Ben Crump To Introduce New Witnesses In Conspiracy Case

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been 59 years since the assassination of Malcolm X, and the conspiracy surrounding his untimely death still weighs heavy on a culture missing one of its greatest leaders.

Attorney Ben Crump is doing his part to continue the fight for truth and justice in the murder of Malcolm X.

The nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney will host a news conference on Feb. 21, the day Malcolm was assassinated, to introduce two new witnesses who offered evidence in the alleged conspiracy case. It will take place at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center in New York City.

According to a press release sent to NewsOne, two elderly witnesses were security associates of Malcolm X, arrested a week before his assassination, and had never spoken before publicly.

The family of Malcolm X will also be present, as well as co-counsel on the case, Ray Hamlin and Flint Taylor.

Attorney Flint Taylor, from the People’s Law Office, represented the family of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was assassinated in 1969 at the age of 21.

The day Malcolm X was assassinated will be etched in the history books forever. When we talk about his death, we usually have the same conversations. We talk about the Nation of Islam and how many believed the organization that took him in was the same one responsible for his death.

We also discuss the connection between his death and federal and New York government agencies, including the NYPD, FBI and CIA, which have long been contested.

In July 2023, during a press conference, Mustafa Hassan, 84, was introduced by attorney Ben Crump as “the witness who was right there beside Malcolm in the last moments of his life.”

After Crump told reporters that the FBI had many informants who withheld information about the assassination, Hassan was introduced and shared what he said he saw during that fateful day.

Hassan, then known as Richard Melvin Jones, read from an affidavit recounting the series of events that led to the assassination.

Hassan recalled that as Malcolm X began delivering his speech, someone yelled out, “n*gga, get your hand out my pocket” before a loud explosion caused disruption and led to gunshots ringing out.

Hassan said he ran toward the stage and saw a man fleeing down the aisle with a gun. That person was Talmadge Hayer – also known as Mujahid Abdul Halim – who later admitted he took part in the murder. Hassan said he knocked down Hayer and continued to the stage to see that Malcolm X was near death. Hassan said he was overcome with anger and ran back to find Hayer, who was already outside being beaten by Malcolm X’s followers.

“To this day, despite my presence inside and outside of the Audubon on that day, law enforcement never attempted to interview or attain a statement from me regarding what I had seen, heard and actually did that day,” Hassan said.

The post Malcolm X Assassination: Ben Crump To Introduce New Witnesses In Conspiracy Case appeared first on NewsOne.

Malcolm X Assassination: Ben Crump To Introduce New Witnesses In Conspiracy Case was originally published on newsone.com