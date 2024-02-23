Kyle’s Message Of The Day: Decide Who You Won’t Be!

Kyle Santillian coming through with another motivational message of the day on The Morning Hustle!

Kyle’s Message of the Day is, Decide who you’re NOT going to be! In life we’re always thinking of the next goal, who we want to be, what we want to do but along the journey it’s equally important to know who we aren’t going to be!

Sometimes deciding who you’re not going to be and standing on business and boundaries will lead you to your goals much quicker. Decide not to be late, decide not to be lazy, decide not to be a terrible person! Kyle’s Message of The Day is decide who you’re NOT going to be!

Decide who you’re NOT going to be! – Kyle Santillian

