MajicATL’s own Reec Swiney is no stranger to the farm life. Outside of radio, he has a farm animal program that has earned national attention, millions of social media views and got the attention of many publications and news outlets alike. Recently Fox 5 featured Reec and he took the stage to shed a spotlight on a few other local farms and enthusiats that allow the public to visit and get a taste of “the wild” or at least the farm!

5 Ways To Experience The Farm Life In Metro Atlanta! was originally published on majicatl.com