MajicATL’s own Reec Swiney is no stranger to the farm life. Outside of radio, he has a farm animal program that has earned national attention, millions of social media views and got the attention of many publications and news outlets alike. Recently Fox 5 featured Reec and he took the stage to shed a spotlight on a few other local farms and enthusiats that allow the public to visit and get a taste of “the wild” or at least the farm!
Check out Reec’s Farm Based Podcast
“EGGCELLENT ADVENTURES” here!
5 Ways To Experience The Farm Life In Metro Atlanta! was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
King of Beats ATL: Vote Now on the TOP 16!
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena
-
Usher Developing Series on Black Love In Atlanta… And Social Media Has Thoughts