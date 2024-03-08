Listen Live
Quavo & Rich the Kid “Real One,” Tank ft. Fabolous “Before We Get Started” & More | Daily Visuals 3.8.24

Quavo and Rich The Kid turn up everywhere they go and Tank and Fabolous get their grown man on. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 8, 2024

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
Quavo

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Last week Quavo returned to the forefront of the rap scene of The A with a brand new visual in “Himothy” and now the new age ATLien doubles back with some new work with the help of his connect from Queens, New York.

 

Linking up with Rich The Kid for the visuals to “Real One,” Quavo and The Kid use an old school camcorder to capture some wild times as they get lit with a gang of women in the club before hitting the streets and getting some grub as most people do after a late-night of partying. This was like a found footage film or something.

On the R&B side of things, OG crooner Tank attempts a comeback of his own and in his Fabolous assisted visuals to “Before We Get Started,” he and Fab hit a club of their own but this joint is reserved for the grown, sexy, and elegant (no shots to the club Quavo and The Kid went to).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jhene Aiko, Busta Rhymes and 5ive Mics, and more.

QUAVO & RICH THE KID – “REAL ONE”

TANK FT. FABOLOUS – “BEFORE WE GET STARTED”

JHENE AIKO – “LOVE”

BUSTA RHYMES & 5IVE MICS – “THIS AIN’T NO GAME”

JHENE AIKO FT. DR. CHILL – “SURRENDER”

BABYFACE RAY – “MONEY ON MY MIND”

KID SAIYAN FT. DOMANI – “FATHER LIKE SONS”

21 LIL HAROLD FT. BIGXTHAPLUG – “GIN & JUICE”

Quavo & Rich the Kid “Real One,” Tank ft. Fabolous “Before We Get Started” & More | Daily Visuals 3.8.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

