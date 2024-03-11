Road House Dinner & A Movie

Register to win dinner and a movie to watch the new Amazon movie ROAD HOUSE.
Click here to watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0ZsLudtfjI&t=4s
SYNOPSIS | In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.
DIRECTED BY | Doug Liman
SCREENPLAY BY | Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry
BASED ON | the motion picture “Road House” screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin
STORY BY | Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, David Lee Henry
PRODUCED BY | Joel Silver p.g.a.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS | JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, Audie Attar
CAST | Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, Hannah Lanier
RUNTIME | 1 hour 54 mins
RELEASE DATE | March 21, 2024
