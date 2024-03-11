Listen Live
Road House Dinner & A Movie

Published on March 11, 2024

Register to win dinner and a movie to watch the new Amazon movie ROAD HOUSE.

Click here to watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0ZsLudtfjI&t=4s

SYNOPSIS | In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

DIRECTED BY | Doug Liman

SCREENPLAY BY | Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry

BASED ON | the motion picture “Road House” screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin

STORY BY | Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, David Lee Henry

PRODUCED BY | Joel Silver p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS | JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, Audie Attar

CAST | Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, Hannah Lanier

RUNTIME | 1 hour 54 mins

RELEASE DATE | March 21, 2024

