Cardi B Is A Sexy Porcelain Doll In New Music Cover Art

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is giving the girlies sexy porcelain doll in her new music cover art, posted on Instagram on March 10. The imagery is so hot that, according to the raptress, the platform has limited the number of followers who can see her post.

Talk about bringing the heat.

Cardi’s social post teases “Enough,” a new song to hit the airwaves on Friday, March 15. Keep scrolling to see the debuted art, get details on her legendary porcelain makeup look, and learn more about Cardi’s new music.

Cardi B is back with new music, a new look, and new designers.

After a few weeks of social media hiatus, the “Bongos” star has been on fire lately. She’s dropped new music, offered fans chances to win luxury items, and slayed the 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet. See her look below.

Up next for Cardi is another set of bars, “Enough.” The mother of two first released a snippet of the song on social media on March 7. A quick follow-up to “Like What (Freestyle),” fans are already in a frenzy about Cardi’s strong solo return to the rap game and a possible upcoming album.

Fans are also loving the “WAP” star’s cover art. The digital work is sexy and alluring and includes a viral cosmetic trend that has had the girlies in a chokehold since January.

The Bardi Gang leader’s new image features her nude lying on a shiny white couch. Her body is bodying, OK?! Seductively covering parts of Cardi’s natural shape is a dark hair lace front with long, wavy inches.

Introducing the Bardi Bratz doll ….

While Cardi’s sexy curves make heads turn, it is her glass-like skin that we can’t stop talking about. Cardi’s face card is on never decline with its flawless look and gorgeous details.

She is a giving Bardi Bratz doll.

If Cardi B’s makeup seems familiar, it is. Her playful look is based on the porcelain doll trend that went viral after the Maison Margiela Haute couture show this January. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, a Black woman, created the jaw-dropping style.

Cardi B’s inclusion of the viral porcelain doll look shows she will forever be a fashion “it” girl. If you love her look as much as we do, see Pat McGrath’s original tutorial below.

Try being a Bardi Bratz doll yourself!

RELATED

Cardi B Steps Out In A Bowl Shaped Pixie Haircut And We Need More!

Cardi B Just Walked For Balenciaga And We Can’t Get Her Blue Fur Out Of Our Heads

Cardi B Is A Sexy Porcelain Doll In New Music Cover Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com