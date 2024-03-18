Listen Live
Billy Dee Williams Says “Pay Me” For Possible Lando Calrissian Return

"Pay me a lot of money, and I'll sell my soul," Williams said when asked about returning as Lando Calrissian.

Published on March 18, 2024

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Billy Dee Williams recently declared that a return as Star Wars icon Lando Calrissian is possible – if there’s a lot of money involved.

In a recent interview with the UK-based Radio Times publication, the legendary actor Billy Dee Williams was asked about potentially returning to the role of Lando Calrissian, the iconic character that he originated in the Star Wars Universe. Williams last played the space brigand-turned-hero in The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. “Pay me a lot of money, and I’ll sell my soul,” Williams responded succinctly.

 

That led to Williams being asked about Donald Glover and his portrayal of a younger version of Lando Calrissian in the prequel movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was released in 2018. “He’s part of a whole new generation. He’ll create whatever he needs to create, to bring appeal to the character. He’s a very talented young lad and very imaginative,” Williams said of Glover’s portrayal.

The actor and writer, fresh off of his turn in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is currently working on a new Lando movie project with Lucasfilm. “I mean, it’s not for me to say what he should do with the character at this stage. I took care of the 20th century, now he’s got to take care of the 21st.”

Williams linked up with Glover one-on-one last year to talk about the role and to relay some advice. “I had a nice little lunch with him,” he said of the meeting. “He’s a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don’t see him… I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there’s only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character,” he said. “I told him to be charming – two words! That’s all I needed to tell him. That’s all I could think of.”

The 86-year-old has been quite busy in the last few months as he’s been touring to promote his recently released autobiography, What Have We Here? Portraits of A Life. 

Photo: Getty

Billy Dee Williams Says "Pay Me" For Possible Lando Calrissian Return

