Listen Live
Entertainment

MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-BILLBOARD

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

A man who’s been held to such a high regard as long and lucrative in the music business as that of Kevin Liles would certainly be expected to have a fare share of “My First Time” stories.

So, when he stopped by our studio alongside last week’s guest, his 300 Ent signee Tee Grzzley, we had to take the opportunity to put him in the hot seat as well. Two birds with one stone, right?!

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson

 

Mr. Liles actually took the time to give us a heartfelt tale about what it was like for him to witness Tee Grizzley’s family come together for the first time by way of the deal he was able to sign for his younger brother, Baby Grizzley. Although the Detroit emcee is currently incarcerated on gun charges, it was the moment of togetherness and unity overall that truly meant the most.

Allow Kevin Liles to break down how a record deal helped unite Tee Grizzley’s family below in this week’s segment of “My First Time”:

 

 

The post MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together appeared first on Black America Web.

MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

ATL Birthday Bash Lineup Update Round 3
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] GET YOUR TICKETS TO BIRTHDAY BASH 2024!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Artist Announcement
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Artist Announcement, Tuesday March 19th!

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Pre-Sale Tickets/ Tickets On Sale Now
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Tickets On Sale NOW! [Click Here]

Entertainment

Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close