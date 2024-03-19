Texas Titans BigXthaPlug & Ro$ama Go ‘Beast Mode’ On Monstrous New ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Anthem

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Texas titans BigXthaPlug and Ro$ama are going “Beast Mode” on their colossal new collab that “seamlessly blends their raw energy and innovative flair, immersing listeners in a musical odyssey that echoes the epic scale of the franchise,” per a press release.

Affectionately known as “The Biggest Stepper,” BigXthaPlug hails from Dallas, Texas where he’s emerged as a formidable crowd-rocker with co-signs from legends Bun B, Erykah Badu, and Shaquille O’Neal.

His most recent single “Texas” (now RIAA certified Gold) garnered acclaim that lead to a BET Hip-Hop Awards nomination for Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist.

Proudly signed to BigXthaPlug’s 600 Entertainment, Ro$ama is reshaping southern Hip-Hop with his distinct fusion of street wisdom and dynamic energy as the unmistakable pulse of Paris, Texas.

With an impressive 20M+ streams, co-writer credit for hit single “Mmhmm,” and raucous set at Rolling Loud L.A. under his belt, Ro$ama is primed for success in today’s star-driven industry.

Produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and UnitedMasters, “Beast Mode” sonically embodies the iconic clashes between everyone’s favorite giant ape and spicy-breathed lizard.

Check it out below:

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, “the epic new film pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Adam Wingard, the larger-than-life blockbuster stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

“There’s a bit of a truce — Godzilla’s in control of the surface world and Kong is down in Hollow Earth,” said Wingard about where the sequel finds the pair. “It wasn’t, ‘Okay, give me a call when something goes wrong, Kong. And I, Godzilla, will rush to the rescue!’”

“The buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic is probably the best one to describe Godzilla and Kong,” continued Wingard. My influences are always embedded with the ‘80s, and the ‘80s were prime for [that] storyline.”

“Prepare for all the crossed wires that you’d expect – just, with two cantankerous creatures who can’t actually speak. “There’s a lot of misunderstanding – the way that the monsters communicate isn’t straightforward.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters Friday, March 29.

Texas Titans BigXthaPlug & Ro$ama Go ‘Beast Mode’ On Monstrous New ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Anthem was originally published on globalgrind.com