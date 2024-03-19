Here’s What We Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Project ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé announced Act II of her three-part release will debut in just 10 days. The project titled Cowboy Carter is underway and here’s what we know so far. Check out what Beyoncé had to say about her upcoming release that’s five years in the making.

Beyoncé first confirmed on her website that her wildly successful Renaissance album would actually be a three-act project. People speculated what each Act might bring forth, and no one could have imagined it would be a Country album right away.

That is until she started to tease the genre with her western inspired Grammys look, draped in a cream-colored cowboy hat, beaded string tie and matching Lois Vuitton jacket and blouse. That may not have given it away, because the Houston native has been cowgirl coded for many moons.

However, after a year and a half of her critically acclaimed Act I: Renaissance, she completed a world tour, debuted a concert film and completely influenced the world with countless consumers and retailers boasting Renaissance inspired fashion. Fans can expect the same reaction as she unveils Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé eventually used this year’s Super Bowl to announce new music in the form of two now, record breaking singles titled “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The announcement came during a Verizon advertisement, which aired during the Super Bowl.

“Drop the new music,” she declared at the end of the commercial.

Today (Mar. 19), Beyoncé shared that Act II will be here in just 10 days on Mar. 29. The award-winning entertainer shared the phenomenal album art work, which shows her on a white horse in a red, white and blue western outfit adorned with a sash reading ‘Cowboy Carter,’ while waving the American flag. The album artwork was photographed by Blair Caldwell.

In the caption, Beyoncé shares her immense gratitude for fans since her first two singles from the upcoming project have made history, making her the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.

She goes on to say that the album is “five years in the making.” Beyoncé details how the project was inspired by her an unwelcomed experience in an attempt to explore genres across the musical spectrum.

“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed,” Beyoncé added in her caption. “ It was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

The Houston songstress describes the project as challenging.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me,” Beyoncé shared. “Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Beyoncé noted that there will several surprises on the album and how honored she was to have collaborated with some brilliant artists who she deeply respects.

“I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound,” Beyoncé continued in her caption.

The conclusion of her caption is what sealed the deal for us.

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album,” Beyoncé ended her caption on her post.

Check out Beyoncé’s announcement below:

