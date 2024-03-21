Listen Live
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Teach Us How To Take The Perfect Mini Vacay

After seeing their pictures, we're reaching for our passports, grabbing a swimsuit, and claiming our PTO.

Published on March 21, 2024

gabrielle union dwyane wade NAACP Image Awards Dinner

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

It’s Spring Break, and the Wades are on vacation! Celebrating a few sunny days in Cabo, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took to Instagram with a photo recap of their fabulous trip.

Gabby and her hubby, Dwyane, are known travelers and soft-life lovers – and their recent trip proves their commitment to this life. The trip comes after a busy awards season and work schedule. With posts that scream “do not disturb,” the power couple is teaching us how to live our best lives and take ‘the perfect mini vacay.’

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couples Goals While On Vacation

After seeing their pictures, we’re reaching for our passports, grabbing a swimsuit, and claiming our PTO. Immediately.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade vacation in Cabos in style.

The couples’ shared vacation post includes multiple captures of their getaway. Dwyane and Gabby soak up time in the sun, share a candlelight dinner, and show off their fit bodies on the beach, among other things.

The pair captioned their post, “Reset, Restore, Renew… the perfect mini vacay @nobuloscabos.”

Gabrielle—who continues to defy age, beauty, and societal expectations—looks amazing with her hubby. While on the beach, she wears a cute, black-and-yellow striped itty-bitty string bikini with her abs (and booty) on full display. The “Two Can Play That Game” actress’ hair is styled in long cornrows, and her melanin skin is on glow.

Dwyane matches Gabby’s fly. On the beach, he chooses terracotta-colored trunks and a simple silver chain.

 

Gabby’s IG stories give fans a peek into some of their vacation activities.  Like most of us do when we’re out of town, the couple experienced the country’s culture and cuisine. Spending time at Muna Los Cabos, Gabby and Dwyane enjoy empanadas, chile de arbol, and salsa de tamales, among other dishes.

Social media footage also shows an outfit change that we loved. Walking out of the Nobu Los Cabos restaurant, Gabby rocks a breezy white two-piece set and a tan blazer.

HB, who else is ready to slay and go on vacation?

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couples Goals On Vacation

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Teach Us How To Take The Perfect Mini Vacay  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

