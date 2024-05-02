Listen Live
H.E.R. Will Star In & Produce Majorettes-Inspired Dance Film With Oprah Winfrey

Published on May 2, 2024

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

H.E.R. is set to star in and produce majorettes-inspired dance film with her The Color Purple producers Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders at 20th Century Studios. Read more details about the upcoming film inside.

The award-winning entertainer made her feature film debut last year with The Color Purple. Now, she has her eyes set on more in the film industry with this next movie that she is set to develop, produce and star in.

The Hollywood Reporter reported, “fascinated by the majorettes and their impact on Black culture, H.E.R. approached Winfrey and Sanders with this project after working with them on Color Purple.”

H.E.R. is joined by Winfrey, who’s producing under her Harpo Films banner and Sanders through Scott Sanders Productions. Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs are also producers on the film.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” alum Lauren Ashley Smith is the film’s writer.

Read the official film description:

The story follows an introverted ballet dancer from L.A. who defies her parents by putting her thriving dance career on hold to go to college. There, she joins her HBCU’s struggling majorette team and attempts to overcome culture shock, her stuffy dance background, and fierce rivals to help return the team to its former glory.

“The intent is to make a funny, joyous celebration of authentic HBCU life told through the point of view of a majorette who, through experiencing HBCU life for the first time, will start to tap into who she really is,” The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive report shared. “Majorette traditions, which combines marching band, dance, and gymnastic elements, has emerged in the last 50 years as a major cultural touchstone in college and Black culture.”

H.E.R. is only one award away from an EGOT, winning five Grammys, an Emmy and an Oscar.

Comment if you’d watch this film.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

