Hustler of the Week: Restauranter Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteak’s

| 05.10.24
Hustler, by definition, means “an aggressively enterprising person; a go-getter.”. If anybody knows about successfully enterprising, it’s out Hustler of the Week Derrick Hayes.

Hayes built his company Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks from his very first gas station location, to a national franchise. This self-made entrepreneur, restaurateur and philanthropist, has been nationally recognized by Forbes, Good Morning America, Black Enterprise, RevoltTV, People Magazine, Red Table Talk and many more (BigDavesWay.com)

“My businesses are bigger than food, we’re uplifting communities,” he continues, “while I’m climbing I’m going to take [people] with me.”

Despite his inner city Philly upbringing, he is proving that anyone can the trajectory of their path. He and his wife Pinky Cole, owner of Slutty Vegan, are forging their own innovative lanes within the business landscape…and they’re just getting started!

HUSTLER OF THE WEEK DERRICK HAYE’S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW [CLICK TO WATCH]

