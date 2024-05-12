Listen Live
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

Published on May 12, 2024

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Source: Handout / Getty

One of former President Donald Trump’s apparent favorite pastimes is to criminalize a Black person.

We saw it more than 35 years ago when he rushed to judgment after a racist criminal justice system indicted five Black and brown teenagers for a sexual assault they didn’t commit against a white woman and, aside from multiple other notable instances, we certainly saw it four years ago during one of Trump’s infamous press conferences that, as always, was replete with easily refutable lies.

MORE: Trump Fined Multiple Violations Of Gag Order; Judge Says Jail Is Likely Next

And so it’s a bit ironic that not only does Trump find himself on the defense against simultaenous criminal cases accusing him of an array of serious felony crimes but now he’s also steadily begging for a criminal justice system to be lenient and grant him immunity that he would never want the aforementioned Black people to receive – even a former president, like himself.

Case and point: Journalist Aaron Rupar on Saturday reposted a video clip on X, formerly Twitter, juxtaposing Trump’s attitude in 2020 toward criminally prosecuting a former president and how he feels about such prospects in 2024 now that he’s one being accused of committing crimes.

The original video was tweeted by Rupar the day after Mother’s Day in 2020 and showed Washington Post reporter Phillip Rucker asking Trump during a White House press conference about one of the-then president’s tweets that “appeared to accuse [former President Barack] Obama of a crime.”

Trump – who is accused of conspiring to defraud the United States, among other serious criminal indictments suggesting treason – posted the tweet on Mother’s Day of that year and wrote vaguely that Obama had committed “The biggest political crime in American history by far.”

When Rucker asked for specifics, Trump cited the nonexistent “Obamagate” and did not say no when asked if he thought the Justice Department should prosecute Obama. “The crime is very obvious to everybody,” Trump told Rucker.

Fast-forward four years and Obama – unlike Trump – has still never been indicted by the United States, let alone any district attorney.

Still, Trump is demanding immunity and has managed to take the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear arguments in a case which lower courts have already decided against granting amnesty for [allegedly] interfering with election results.

Meanwhile, in real time, Trump is on trial in New York City for allegedly paying hush money to a whole porn star via illegal means for political purposes.

You can’t make any of this up.

