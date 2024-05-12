Listen Live
News

New ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Cartoon To Premiere On Prime Video

We just wish Kevin Conroy was still voicing Batman. Rest In Power, sir...

Published on May 12, 2024

Batman: Caped Crusader

Source: Prime Video / Prime Video

Over the years there have been numerous Batman cartoons that have come and gone. And though none of them could ever live up to what Batman: The Animated Series was in the ’90s, a new series might actually give the classic series a run for it’s money.

 

According to Deadline, Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader is set to premier on the streaming network Aug. 1. Judging from the first picture stills provided, the animation style seems like it will be akin to that of the classic 1990s television series. A production of Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho, Batman: Caped Crusader was set to release on HBO Max before it was canceled due to budget concerns. Now that it’s on Prime Video, fans will get to see what J.J. Abrams and company have in store for us. The series is said to be set in the 1940s as Batman was introduced to the world in Detective Comics #27 in 1939. Hella clever.

Deadline reports:

The series comes from EPs J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

In the series, the corrupt outnumber the good as criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear in Gotham City. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the Batman. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

All that Wayne Tech stuff in the 1940s should be rather interesting. We can’t wait.

Check out some pics of the upcoming series, and let us know if you’re as excited as we are in the comments section below.

 

New ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Cartoon To Premiere On Prime Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

