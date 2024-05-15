Listen Live
Party With a Purpose Laugh and Jam Festival

Published on May 15, 2024

Hot 107.9 welcomes the Party with a Purpose Laugh and Jam Festival

Source: R1 / R1

Hot 107.9 welcomes the Party with a Purpose Laugh and Jam Festival, Saturday June 29th at The Gateway Center Arena featuring comedian Michael Colyar, Henry Welch and Cortez Macklin, along with R&B artists LeVelle and J. Brown! Register here to win a pair of tickets to the show!

