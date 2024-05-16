Listen Live
News

Lil Baby Video Set Erupts In Gunfire, 3 Injured

Published on May 16, 2024

Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview

Lil Baby was unharmed after a shooting broke out this past Tuesday (May 14) in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood ahead of a scheduled video shoot. According to reports, individuals who allegedly appeared to be shooting a video themselves opened fire

at the scene, injuring three people who were later hospitalized.

Local outlet 11 Alive reports that the shooting took place in the Dixie Hills neighborhood of Atlanta where Lil Baby and crew were set to record a music video. Police say that they arrived at the scene of the shooting just before 5 PM local time in response to three people who reported being shot.

One 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the arm, and a 27-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the back. A 23-year-old man was later found at a local hospital with a wound to the neck.

Lil Baby was said to be in the area but escaped injury.

Atlanta Police Department officials added that the people who were shot were not part of the team putting together the set for the video but instead said that people connected to the filming were involved yet it isn’t clear what that means as the shooting is still under investigation.

Photo: Getty

Lil Baby Video Set Erupts In Gunfire, 3 Injured  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

