Soulja Boy Walks Back Metro Boomin Insults

After a barrage of insults aimed at Metro Boomin over Mother's Day weekend, Soulja Boy has since apologized.

Published on May 16, 2024

Soulja Boy World Tour - Atlanta, GA

Soulja Boy has never been one to shy away from confrontation, and his well-established combativeness was on display on social media recently after warring with Metro Boomin over a 12-year-old tweet. After a barrage of below-the-belt insults, Soulja Boy has walked back the jabs towards Metro Boomin and says he’ll enter into therapy.

The entire debacle took place this past Mother’s Day (May 12) after Soulja Boy came across a tweet from Metro Boomin that he posted in 2012 which read, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

It should be noted that Metro was 18 at the time and X, formerly Twitter, used to be the wild west when it came to flagrant tweets. However, Big Draco’s reaction to Young Metro was deemed over the top by some and even prompted 21 Savage to come to Metro’s defense.

“You was tryna send me beats too p*ssy ass boy,” Soulja wrote in a now-deleted tweet, which he followed up with a tweet referencing Metro’s mother, who was murdered by her husband. 21 Savage witnessed the insult and had some exchanges with the “Crank That” rapper.

“Speaking on a n*gga mama like sh*t a game you gone sh*t on yourself when I see you boy,” 21 wrote on X.

After some days, Soulja realized the error of his ways and posted a reply on X sharing his remorse over the exchanges.

“I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old,” Soulja Boy wrote.

No word yet if he and 21 Savage have patched it up.

Photo: Getty

Soulja Boy Walks Back Metro Boomin Insults  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

