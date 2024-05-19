Listen Live
Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
Lauryn Hill & Her Son YG Marley Imply A New Album May Be On The Way

Well, that only took 26 years...

Published on May 19, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

It’s been a quarter century since Lauryn Hill dropped one of the greatest albums of Hip-Hop’s golden era in The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. And although plenty of fans gave up on the Fugees member releasing a follow-up project more than a decade ago, it seems like theere might be hope yet of a proper sophomore album from the legendary music artist.

 

According to TMZ, Lauryn Hill hinted that a new album might very well be in the works as TMZ caught up with her son, YG Marley in New York City as they left The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and asked him if his iconic mom is working on new material in 2024. Though he didn’t confirm that Lauryn Hill was going to release a new project anytime soon, he did hint that their might be some stuff in the chamber ready to pop off at some point in the coming future by simply saying “Music’s on the way.”

Per TMZ:

YG got a kick outta the question, and gently suggested there’s reason for fans to be excited about his mom making new tunes — and he cheesed even harder when we asked if he’d be helping her in the studio.

As for Lauryn’s position — well, check out the video for her reaction when we told her what YG let slip. Coy smiles run in the family!

She joined YG for his late-night TV debut as they performed her classic hit “Ex-Factor,” YG’s breakout record “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” … and also premiered his new track “Survival” … co-written with lyrics from his late grandfather Bob Marley.

Lauryn herself just nodded when asked about her son implying that new music was on the way but wouldn’t comment any further when asked when we could expect that new work that would get heads nodding and bodies vibing like it was 1998.

Check out the exchange between TMZ and YG and let us know if you think Lauryn Hill will ever actually drop a new album in the comments section below.

Lauryn Hill & Her Son YG Marley Imply A New Album May Be On The Way  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

