The Morning Hustle’s homegirl Syleena Johnson—singer-actress-bodybuilder—joins the show to talk everything from age gaps and industry facts, to her brand new music and upcoming performances!
Check out her new single ‘Black Balloon’ and follow @syleenajohnson to keep up!
WATCH SLYEENA JOHNSON ON THE MORNING HUSTLE SHOW
Behind-the-Scenes of the Paint Your Parter Challenge
Full Interview
Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’ was originally published on themorninghustle.com
