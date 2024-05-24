Listen Live
Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’

Published on May 24, 2024

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty

 

The Morning Hustle’s homegirl Syleena Johnson—singer-actress-bodybuilder—joins the show to talk everything from age gaps and industry facts, to her brand new music and upcoming performances!

Check out her new single ‘Black Balloon’ and follow @syleenajohnson to keep up!

 

WATCH SLYEENA JOHNSON ON THE MORNING HUSTLE SHOW

 

Behind-the-Scenes of the Paint Your Parter Challenge

Full Interview

Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single 'Black Balloon'

