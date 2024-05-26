Listen Live
Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
Hair

Saweetie Shows Off Her Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram

Saweetie rocks floor length, Barbie pink hair to celebrate her new single, "Nani."

Published on May 26, 2024

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram over the weekend showing off her inches and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper shared an IG video of herself showing off her Barbie pink, floor length tresses – just in time for the unofficial start of summer. The bright pink look was worn in a middle part style and draped the floor as the “My Type” rapper showed off her flowing locs while walking down a hallway.

To compliment her pink hair, Saweetie wore a green two piece set with a diamond encrusted necklace and skirt. The beauty carried her matching heels in her hands as she spun around to show off her stunning figure and flowing hair.

“nani good 🌸 , nani sweet 🍬” she captioned the Instagram post, referencing her new single and video, “Nani.” Check out the video below.

Saweetie also showed off her pink ‘do earlier this week in another post where she posed in front of a pink background and completely served face and body. “What we doin this summa ?” she captioned this post all while still promoting her new single, “Nani.”

The Hair Queen

But this isn’t the first time the beauty has given us hair envy with a new colored hairstyle. The rapper is known for rocking hair all different colors of the rainbow, and she knows how to do it very well.

Earlier this year, Saweetie experimented with a green asymmetrical bob that was styled to perfection for a photoshoot with Allure magazine.

And she’s always proving that blondes have more fun.

If there’s one thing we love about Saweetie it’s that she’s always going to give us hair envy no matter what look she rocks! Beauties, what do you think about the star’s latest style? Which look is your favorite?

Saweetie Shows Off Her Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

