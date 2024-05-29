Listen Live
HomeMusic

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”

| 05.29.24
Dismiss
Rapsody on The Morning Hustle

Source: Reach Media Inc. / other

Rapsody once said she’s “in a league of [her] own,” and she wasn’t lying! She stops by The Morning Hustle to talk ‘Please Don’t Cry Album’, female artistry, and authentically embracing “self”.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The North Carolina-bred rapper is back on the scene with her fourth new project—setting the record straight on public misconceptions and owning her true identity. She dives into her sexuality, creative process, and digging herself out of a dark season—moving towards self-validation and acceptance.

“I stopped caring about being that light, because you have to exist in your own light.” -Rapsody 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As Lo pointed out, Rapsody is given her flowers but not given her credit. The Morning Hustle is giving her both!

Full Interview: Rapsody on The Morning Hustle [Watch]

 

Click to Stream ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
Yo' Durtty

Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]

Lloyd Tru
Videos

Singer Lloyd Returns And Addresses Losing His Child In New Single ‘TRU’ [VIDEO]

40 items
Entertainment

Jackie Paige Baddie Brunch Tour Featuring J.Brown! [Photos]

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About ‘Setting Boundaries’ And Her Mental Health

Music

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”

Celebrity

Cardi B Covers ‘Rolling Stone’ In A Distressed Lime Green Ombre Bodysuit We Love

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close