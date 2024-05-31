Listen Live
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

'Egregious And Despicable:' Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can't Get Grants Because His 'Skin Is Too White'

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations
News

Journalist dream hampton Shares Personal Notorious B.I.G. Footage In Doc Trailer

No word on the release date yet.

Published on May 31, 2024

It Was All a Dream

Source: dream hampton / It Was All a Dream

One of the culture’s literary pioneers is sharing her journey with the world. dream hampton has released the trailer to her new documentary, It Was All A Dream.

 

As exclusively reported by Variety, the esteemed writer is going into her personal archives for her newest endeavor. This week, Hampton released the trailer to her forthcoming film and she makes it clear she was really moving and shaking during Rap’s golden era. In the 90-second clip we see footage of her interacting with the likes of the late great Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip, Ice-T, Mobb Deep and more.

In it she narrates each piece of archival footage in relation to the original writing assignment that featured the respective talent. Hampton detailed how the project came about in a formal statement. “Last summer, I was moving my daughter across the country and found two boxes of footage I forgot I had and spent the last few months making this film,” she explained. She would also reveal that Notorious B.I.G.’s son, CJ Wallace, was the first person to see the film and encouraged him to be one of the executive producers. “I named it It Was All a Dream not because of my name or ‘Juicy,’ but because of the golden haze that has cloaked this era.”

dream hampton has written for multiple publications and once served as the Chief Editor at The Source magazine. You can watch the trailer below.

Journalist dream hampton Shares Personal Notorious B.I.G. Footage In Doc Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

