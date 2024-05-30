Listen Live
Entertainment

‘The Vince Staples Show’ Shenanigans Will Return For Season 2

Published on May 30, 2024

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
The Vince Staples Show On Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix announces Season 2 renewal for “The Vince Staples Show,” starring Vince Staples, Andrea Ellsworth and Vanessa Bell Calloway. Read more details about the series and season renewal inside.

The kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples returns with Season 2 after the success of its debut season. The story follows him as he navigates the challenges of everyday life in his hometown of “The Beach.”

Staples shared an exclusive statement to TUDUM.com, saying “’The Vince Staples Show’ is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for Season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

The series is created by Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris. The first, five-episode installment is comical, dramatic and insightful. The way the first season concluded left fans with a bit of a head scratch, wondering what mess Staples might get into next season.

Each story is a slice-of-life tale told through a satirical lens and, as Staples told Tudum when the show premiered, there’s plenty of opportunity to expand.

“There are 365 days in a year, so we’re able to have 365 episodes of this thing because they’re all based on what it’s like to just exist day-to-day,” said Staples, who plays a version of himself on the show. “Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment, that’s just how life works.”

Season one was first released February 2024 and Staples has been on everyone’s radar since. He’s been seen promoting the show and continuing to perform on stages. Staples most recently released his new album Dark Times, and found himself trending on X yet again for being effortless hilarious.

Season One Synopsis:

Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does. From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith.

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming season.

'The Vince Staples Show' Shenanigans Will Return For Season 2  was originally published on globalgrind.com

