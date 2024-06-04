Listen Live
WATCH: The Late Larry Allen Once Bench Pressed 700-Pounds

Published on June 4, 2024

Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

WATCH: The Late Larry Allen Once bench Pressed 700-Pounds

In the realm of strength and athleticism, certain moments etch themselves into the annals of sports history, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of spectators and fellow athletes alike.

One such moment unfolded in the spring of 2001 when Larry Allen, the esteemed Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman, achieved the seemingly impossible – a 700-pound bench press.

 

The 700-pound bench press by Larry Allen positioned him as one of the strongest men in NFL history.

His legacy extended beyond mere statistics, embodying a rare combination of skill, determination, and sheer physical prowess that elevated him to the status of a Hall of Famer.

Even years after the historic moment, the memory of Larry Allen’s 700-pound bench press continues to resonate within the sports community especially after his passing.

It stands as a symbol of excellence, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of greatness that defines the spirit of true champions.

