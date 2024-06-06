Listen Live
Test
34 items

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations
Entertainment

Ray J Hints That Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Was Intentionally Leaked On ‘The Jason Lee Show’

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Hollywood Unlocked The Jason Lee Show w/ Ray J

Source: Courtesy / Hollywood Unlocked

R&B singer, actor and TV personality Ray J joins culture critic and media mogul Jason Lee for an exclusive controversial discussion. Ray J hints that his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian was purposely leaked, his one true love and his friendship with Donald Trump. Read more about their conversation and watch the full interview inside.

On Wednesday (June 5), Hollywood Unlocked’s “The Jason Lee Show” released a two-hour long conversation with Ray J as he talks about his divorce with Princess Love, his friendship with former President Donald Trump, his infamous Kim Kardashian sex tape, “sleeping” with Amber Rose and his Tronix network.

The episode answers  fans’ most pressing questions. When Jason asked Ray J if his viral sex tape with Kim K was voluntary, Ray J hinted that it was intentionally leaked. Jason also revealed that Kris Jenner had threatened him for having some of the other tapes, because it was property that she owned.

As for sleeping with Amber Rose, Ray J revealed that he and Amber slept together in the same bed, because she was scared of seeing ghosts while they were both filming “College Hill.”

When discussing his relationship with his ex-wife Princess Love, he confirms that he will always love her and has a strong friendship with her despite their divorce. He also shared that she was his first and only love.

The full episode with Ray J on “The Jason Lee Show” debuted on Hollywood Unlocked’s digital platforms and their official YouTube Channel.

Watch the full episode below:

Ray J Hints That Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Was Intentionally Leaked On ‘The Jason Lee Show’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Music

Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Hunxho

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

Birthday Bash 2024: Submit For Media Credentials
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

Entertainment

Our Youngest Guests Ever: Van Van & Heiress Harris Talk ‘Be You’ Single

Su Solo
On Air Talent

Su-Solo

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close