Tasha Smith stopped by The Morning Hustle as she promotes her latest film, “Bad Boys Forever,” in which she stars alongside Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. She was candid about her excitement in joining such a beloved franchise and the unique dynamics on set with two legendary actors.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Smith, known for her captivating performances and accomplished directing career, shared insights on balancing her dual roles in the industry.

“It’s only so much time in the day. I can’t do it all. I have to be mindful of what I’m doing. I went four years straight only directing. I had to start saying no to some directing jobs because I wanted to give the actress some love again,” she said.

At 35, Smith radiates confidence and energy, declaring herself “fine and single.” She emphasized the importance of self-love and personal growth, encouraging listeners to embrace their journeys. “It’s essential to prioritize yourself and your happiness,” she noted.

As “Bad Boys Forever” hits theaters, Smith’s fans eagerly anticipate her contribution to the film. Her ability to seamlessly shift between acting and directing roles showcases her versatility and dedication to her craft. With a promising future ahead, Smith continues to inspire and entertain, solidifying her place as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Tasha Smith on Balancing Her Dual Roles as Actress and Producer While Promoting Bad Boys Ride or Die

Road To TriBeCa: David Fortune Talks Big Win With ‘Color Book’ And The Importance Of Telling Black Narratives

Summer On Lock: Peacock Releases The Official ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer [Watch]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Tasha Smith on Balancing Her Dual Roles as Actress and Producer While Promoting Bad Boys Ride or Die was originally published on themorninghustle.com