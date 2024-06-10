Listen Live
Celebrity

TLC’s Chilli & T-Boz Join RCU to Talk CrazySexyCool’s 30th Year

Published on June 10, 2024

TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ryan goes way back with TLC's Chilli and T-Boz, so the ladies are joining the show to kick it with old friends in celebration of the group's 30th anniversary of their classic CrazySexyCool album.

With "RoRo" in studio and Tionne on the phone, they reminisce on timeless memories, such as Ryan being the first-ever radio personality to play an entire TLC record on his show back in the 90s.

"It's a big deal to be in this industry for 32 years, losing a sister the way we did and still get a second wind…selling out shows…and still being able to be blessed to do what we do." -T-Boz

TLC not only broke records, but set cultural trends. They were one of the first girl groups to champion major causes such as the HIV and AIDs epidemic and addressing sexuality, to rocking bandanas and making oversized clothes sexy. It is no wonder that they are receiving their Pandora Billionaire Plaque for reaching one billionaire streams!

Chilli and T-Boz discuss business mishaps, monumental accomplishments, and addresses the long-inquired question of why replacing their late group member Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes was never an option!

FULL TLC X RYAN CAMERON UNCENSORED INTERVIEW [WATCH]

 

Grab your tickets to TLC tickets to catch them live in concert while you can!

The post TLC's Chilli & T-Boz Join RCU to Talk CrazySexyCool's 30th Year appeared first on Black America Web.

