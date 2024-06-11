Listen Live
Local

ATL BREAKING: Multiple Shot at Peachtree Center [Video]

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

According to WSB-TV, at least four people have been shot. One police officer on sight stated that the circumstances are still up in the air, “The scene is still open and active as officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Continue to monitor social for more updates,” police said.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: 1 Killed, at Least 3 Injured in Active Atlanta Shooting

RELATED: HBCU Community In Shock After Albany State Volleyball Player Fatally Shot At Atlanta Nightclub

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’

ATL BREAKING: Multiple Shot at Peachtree Center [Video]  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
Yo' Durtty

Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

News

Jay-Z Slammed For Backing Pennsylvania GOP Voucher Program

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

Lloyd Tru
Videos

Singer Lloyd Returns And Addresses Losing His Child In New Single ‘TRU’ [VIDEO]

Celebrity

Yung Miami Says She And JT Went Solo Because They Were In ‘Two Different Spaces’

Money

Hustler of the Week: Aristotle of Aristotle Investments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close