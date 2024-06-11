ATL BREAKING: Multiple Shot at Peachtree Center [Video]

According to WSB-TV, at least four people have been shot. One police officer on sight stated that the circumstances are still up in the air, “The scene is still open and active as officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Continue to monitor social for more updates,” police said.
More news to come as the story develops.
