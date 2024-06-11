Bun B Takes the Stand: Snitching or Seeking Justice?

Bun B taking the stand in his 2019 home invasion case has left the internet divided as they discuss whether this is considered snitching or not. The term “no snitching” was created to stop community members from cooperating with law enforcement, stemming from a long history of mistrust and fraught relationships between the Black community and police. This deeply ingrained code was intended to protect individuals from retribution and foster a sense of solidarity. However, in today’s neighborhoods, this policy remains contentious as it often hinders justice and community safety.

“I just get so angry all over again because she didn’t deserve this, she didn’t ask for this,” the rapper said during his testimony on Thursday. The internet has been at odds debating whether or not it qualifies as snitching. As a community, is it time for us to let go of the no-snitching policies?

The defendant, DeMonte Jackson, a 25-year-old who pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, committed the invasion in April of 2019. Jackson held a gun to Queenie’s head during the home invasion, ABC 13 reported. After demanding valuables, Queenie told Jackson to take the car in the garage. Bun B shot Jackson in the garage, and he fled the scene and later went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Jackson was sentenced to 40 years after Bun B took the stand in the home invasion case. The severity of the sentence has sparked discussion about whether the crime merited such a harsh penalty. Under Texas law, aggravated robbery is a serious offense, but the length of the sentence has raised questions about proportionality, especially considering no one was injured.

This case not only highlights the trauma experienced by victims of violent crimes but also challenges the community to rethink outdated no-snitching policies that often protect perpetrators more than victims. As Bun B’s testimony shows, standing up for justice shouldn’t be seen as betrayal but as a necessary step to ensure safety and accountability in our communities.

It’s time to ask ourselves: Is the “no snitching” code doing more harm than good? For Queenie and many others like her, seeking justice should come first. Let’s embrace a culture where protecting our loved ones and seeking justice is prioritized over outdated street codes.

Bun B Takes the Stand: Snitching or Seeking Justice? was originally published on themorninghustle.com