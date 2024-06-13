HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is currently the host of a new podcast which made its debut earlier this week, titled Not All Hood. Alongside his co-hosts Candace Kelley and Weusi Baraka, Malcolm-Jamal Warner made waves after a clip from the podcast went viral where the famed actor shared he no longer listens to J. Cole because of the rapper’s use of the N-word.

Not All Hood debuted on Monday (June 10) and the opening episode, titled “Welcome Comrades,” served as a warmup for what’s to come with the program. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Candace Kelley, and Weusi Baraka employed a breezy, comfortable flow as they introduced the podcast and themselves to the listening and viewing audience.

During a portion of their conversation, the cast mentioned the use of the word n*gga in modern Hip-Hop which prompted Warner to also mention the use of b*tch in songs.

“I’m more against it now because it’s used so gratuitously, it’s used without regard,” Warner said to Baraka. “At this point, for me in hip-hop, I think n*gga and b*tch, there should be should be a moratorium on both of those words in hip-hop because it’s low-lying fruit and it’s so easy, everybody is f*cking does it to the point it’s corny.”

Warner added, “There are MC’s who I love who I cannot listen to anymore. I love J. Cole, but I had to stop listening to J. Cole, I got tired of hearing n*gga and b*tch every two sentences.”

The spirited discussion between Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Candace Kelley, and Weusi Baraka came with a different perspective, especially when Baraka mentioned ahead of the segment that even famed Black leaders such as the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reportedly used the word.

We’ll share the clip below, courtesy of The Art of Dialogue, along with the full episode of Not All Hood, which can be found on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts.

—

Photo: Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use was originally published on hiphopwired.com