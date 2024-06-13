Listen Live
Test
34 items

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations
News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use

Malcolm-Jamal Warner launched a new podcast, Not All Hood, and shared he stopped listening to J. Cole over the N-word usage.

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is currently the host of a new podcast which made its debut earlier this week, titled Not All Hood. Alongside his co-hosts Candace Kelley and Weusi Baraka, Malcolm-Jamal Warner made waves after a clip from the podcast went viral where the famed actor shared he no longer listens to J. Cole because of the rapper’s use of the N-word.

Not All Hood debuted on Monday (June 10) and the opening episode, titled “Welcome Comrades,” served as a warmup for what’s to come with the program. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Candace Kelley, and Weusi Baraka employed a breezy, comfortable flow as they introduced the podcast and themselves to the listening and viewing audience.

During a portion of their conversation, the cast mentioned the use of the word n*gga in modern Hip-Hop which prompted Warner to also mention the use of b*tch in songs.

“I’m more against it now because it’s used so gratuitously, it’s used without regard,” Warner said to Baraka. “At this point, for me in hip-hop, I think n*gga and b*tch, there should be should be a moratorium on both of those words in hip-hop because it’s low-lying fruit and it’s so easy, everybody is f*cking does it to the point it’s corny.”

Warner added, “There are MC’s who I love who I cannot listen to anymore. I love J. Cole, but I had to stop listening to J. Cole, I got tired of hearing n*gga and b*tch every two sentences.”

The spirited discussion between Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Candace Kelley, and Weusi Baraka came with a different perspective, especially when Baraka mentioned ahead of the segment that even famed Black leaders such as the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reportedly used the word.

We’ll share the clip below, courtesy of The Art of Dialogue, along with the full episode of Not All Hood, which can be found on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Photo: Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend’s Care

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
Yo' Durtty

Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

News

The African American Policy Forum To Host First Freedom Summer Homeroom

59 items
Lifestyle

Nicknames For Each Major City In The United States

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Entertainment

Adidas versus Camron a Anthony Edwards Inspired beef

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close