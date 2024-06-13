Listen Live
Test
34 items

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations
News

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce, Details Will Be Sealed

The two married back in 2021.

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Prabal Gurung - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Gotham / Getty

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai can finally close the chapter on their short-lived marriage. The two have finalized their divorce.

 

As reported on TMZ, the high profile couple have formally dissolved their union. According to the documentation obtained by the celebrity gossip site, the request to legally split was agreed by the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia. In an effort to keep the details of the divorce private the couple have decided to keep the case sealed. This means the particulars regarding child support, custody and asset splits.

The two originally started dating exclusively back in early 2019 and then went public with their relationship that August. During the height of the pandemic Jeezy proposed to Jeannie Mai to which she said yes. On March 27, 2021, the two would jump the broom in a private ceremony at their Atlanta home. In an interview with Vogue, Jeannie revealed the then couple was supposed to marry earlier, but they had to postpone it. “We had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short” she said. “And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife.”

Unfortunately, their bliss was short-lived. On Sept. 14, 2023 the “Put On” rapper filed for divorced citing the two were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The two share a daughter together.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce, Details Will Be Sealed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend’s Care

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
Yo' Durtty

Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

News

The African American Policy Forum To Host First Freedom Summer Homeroom

59 items
Lifestyle

Nicknames For Each Major City In The United States

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Entertainment

Adidas versus Camron a Anthony Edwards Inspired beef

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close