Megan Thee Stallion The Latest Female Celebrity Victimized By A Deepfake Porn Video On X

Megan Thee Stallion is on her record-breaking Hot Girl Summer tour alongside GloRilla, having the time of her life. Still, sadly, some hater/haters out there dropped a sexually explicit deepfake video on X that she had to address.

The Houston rapper became the latest female celebrity to be targeted with a sexually explicit deepfake video that made its rounds on Elon Musk’s messy platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a post on her personal X account, the rapper, born Megan Pete, wrote, “It’s really sick how all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”

According to NBC News, Thee Stallions management, Roc Nation, declined to comment on the situation at the time.

X claims it was actively working to remove the doctored video that used deepfake technology to put the “Cobra” rapper’s face on another woman’s body. NBC News reports that it was able to view 18 separate posts featuring the deepfake video, including one that featured a side-by-side comparison with the original video.

The news website states several posts had “more than 30,000 views apiece.”

A History of Online Harassment Towards Megan Thee Stallion

The deepfake porn videos are just the latest round of online harassment Megan Thee Stallion has endured after she was shot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

Despite his fans, whom he hilariously calls umbrellas, and Hip-Hop pundits like DJ Akademiks claiming Thee Stallion was lying about the situation, the court sided with Pete and found Lanez guilty, sentencing him to ten years in prison.

One of those pundits proudly claimed she was the reason the numbers on the video went up.

That same blogger should be worried because Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has previously been on record saying it would be “exploring all legal options” regarding spreading misinformation about Megan Thee Stallion.

