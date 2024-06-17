Listen Live
Crime

Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say

According to the police, Paul Jonathan Bittner asked the 11-year-old: "Are you gonna talk to a white man like that?"

Published on June 17, 2024

Wall mural, Bellingham, Washington State, USA...

A mural is shown in Bellingham, Washington. | Source: John Greim / Getty

Imagine being such a miserable and violent racist that you turn your white supremacist ire against a random pre-teen walking back to school from a field trip for no other reason than the child being Black. Such is the case for 42-year-old Paul Jonathan Bittner, according to the police department in Bellingham, Washington, where Bittner allegedly approached a group of 6th graders at Whatcom Middle School and punched one of them in the face in a completely unprovoked attack.

In fact, according to KIRO 7, Bellingham Chief of Police Rebecca Mertzig reported that witnesses claimed Bittner asked the 11-year-old unnamed victim he allegedly attacked, “Are you gonna talk to a white man like that?” So, not only is Bittner a bitter, violent, anti-Black child abuser, according to police, but he’s one that appears to feel like he was born in the wrong time period and is longing for the day when a Black person couldn’t even look a white person in the eye, let alone say anything the white man might find insulting, without risking a lynching that the local police wouldn’t even bother investigating (because, you know, several of them were part of the lynch mob).

MORE: ‘A Race War’: White Man Planned Mass Shooting Of Black People To Incite Political Violence, Feds Charge

Unfortunately for Bittner, it’s 2024 and he is not a resident of the deep South, so he was charged with Assault of a Minor, as well as Malicious Harassment, which is a hate crime. He was arraigned last Thursday and his bail was set at $500,000.

“Absolutely a hate crime,” Mertzig told KIRO 7. “This gentleman unprovoked, attacked a child for his race.”

The attack reportedly happened right down the street from the Bellingham Police Department. Bittner, according to witnesses, ran off like a coward after punching the child and was chased down by a teacher before being arrested, after which he allegedly continued to make racist remarks as if he was proud of being such a pathetic and cowardly bigot that he would take a swing at someone who’s barely even an adolescent.

Be safe out there, y’all. The racists aren’t getting braver, but they are getting bolder, and they do not limit their Klan-ish activities to picking on someone their own size.

SEE ALSO:

Suspected White Supremacist Who Had KKK Flag Guilty Of Hate Crimes For Terrorizing Black And Brown People

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

The post Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.

