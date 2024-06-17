Diddy Returns Key to the City Amid Controversy

New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams has asked Sean “Diddy” Combs to return his Key to the City following recent controversies. Diddy, a prominent figure in hip-hop, has been in the headlines for troubling reasons, with his public image under intense scrutiny.

Last month, CNN released footage from 2016 showing Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The video captures a distressing scene: Diddy, wrapped in a towel, chases Ventura to an elevator bank, aggressively grabs her, drags her down, and kicks her before picking up her luggage. He is then seen dragging her back to a hotel room as she attempts to protect her head.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams wrote. “Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.”

Since November, Combs has been hit with five lawsuits in New York accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and engaging in other criminal activity. Combs has denied all the allegations, calling them sickening.

In light of the leaked footage and subsequent allegations, several of Diddy’s accolades have been rescinded. In addition to returning the Key to the City, which Mayor Adams initially awarded him in September, Diddy has also lost his honorary degree from Howard University and had his scholarship fund revoked.

This series of actions reflects the broader consequences of the surfaced allegations, signaling a significant shift in Diddy’s public and professional standing.

