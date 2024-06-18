Listen Live
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Giants

Source: Kidwiler Collection / Getty

The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.

The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.

Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Latest:

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

Lloyd Tru
Videos

Singer Lloyd Returns And Addresses Losing His Child In New Single ‘TRU’ [VIDEO]

59 items
Lifestyle

Nicknames For Each Major City In The United States

News

BIA Responds To Cardi B’s Subliminal With “SUE MEEE?” Diss Record

Entertainment

Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women’s Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection

Entertainment

Adidas versus Camron a Anthony Edwards Inspired beef

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Nelly Brought Rumored New Girlfriend Tae Heckard To His ‘Black & White Ball’

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close