Juneteenth Freedom Run is an annual 5K run (or walk) that brings the community together. This celebration not only promotes health and wellness but also honors the spirit of Juneteenth!
Visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights
Juneteenth InclusionCelebration FREE 10am- 8pm at College Park City Auditorium3631 Main St. College Park, GA 30337
Juneteenth Rodeo will showcase the enduring legacy of ‘African American Cowboys, Cowgirls, Ranchers, and Farmers with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth
Celebrate Juneteenth at Atlanta Parade & Music Festival Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 Piedmont Park live music, food trucks and hundreds of vendors. Celebrating 120 Years of Arts and Culture at Piedmont Park 1904-2024. Festival Hours Friday: 12noon-10pm Saturday: 10am-10pm Sunday 10am-9pm
Celebrate Juneteenth in Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com
