Black Girl Magic Brings The Wild Wild West in Color To Life with a Rodeo & More #juneteenth

Published on June 19, 2024

Wed, Jun 19 | Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center The Wild Wild West in Color : Rodeo and Agricultural Expo This Juneteenth Rodeo will showcase the enduring legacy of African American Cowboys, Cowgirls, Ranchers, and Farmers with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth. The day-of-show activities including food, vendors, and exhibits will begin at 12 p.m. The rodeo performance is from 2 – 5 pm. Time & Location Jun 19, 2024, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008,

Black Girl Magic Brings The Wild Wild West in Color To Life with a Rodeo & More #juneteenth  was originally published on majicatl.com

