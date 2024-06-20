Listen Live
Test
34 items

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’
News

Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In New York

Justin Timberlake was in the New York borough of Long Island when police officers pulled him over and arrested him for DWI.

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo

Justin Timberlake was arrested earlier this week in the New York borough of Long Island after officers observed erratic driving from the popular singer and entertainer. According to reports, Justin Timberlake was booked and released without bail on the same day and has a court date on the books.

Justin Timberlake, 43, was arrested on Tuesday (June 18) in Long Island’s Sag Harbor area after an officer says he observed Timberlake’s gray BMW vehicle swerving out of his proper lane and failing to stop at a traffic sign as reported by local outlet NBC New York.

More from NBC New York:

An officer observed the grey BMW with Florida license plates that Timberlake had been driving as it twice failed to stay on the right side of the road shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Sag Harbor, according to the criminal complaint. He also allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign on Madison Street at Jermain Avenue, before having trouble staying on his side of the road.

The cop who stopped him said the so-dubbed “Prince of Pop” appeared to be drunk, with bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. The complaint says Timberlake was unsteady and had slowed speech; he also allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. They said he couldn’t focus on speaking to police while he was looking for his registration, either.

The outlet adds that Timberlake’s attorney says he’s prepared to defend the singer against the allegations put forth in the arresting officer’s complaint.

“I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations,” said attorney Edward Burke Jr.

Justin Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, is reportedly in town filming The Better Sister television series for Amazon Prime.

Timberlake’s court date is set for July 26, but does not have to appear as he has a tour stop on that date.

Photo: Getty

Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In New York  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

Money Bagg Yo Birthday Bash 2021
Birthday Bash

Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Hunxho

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close