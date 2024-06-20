Today is the first day of summer, and one thing we know for sure is that it’s gonna be hot! As we get through these summer months it’s good to know what the best drinks are for staying hydrated.
According to the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, if you’re thirsty, drink skimmed milk! The study found that was most effective for quenching thirst.
Here’s the complete list of the best drinks for hydration, ranked best to least effective:
-
Skimmed milk
-
Fluids with glucose and electrolytes
-
Plain milk
-
Orange juice
-
Cola
-
Tea
-
Isotonic drinks
-
Water
-
Carbonated water
-
Beer
-
Coffee
Which drink is best for staying hydrated? Hint, it's NOT water! was originally published on majicatl.com
