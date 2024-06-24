Listen Live
News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Will Smith will hop back in time as the Fresh Prince and will deliver a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Published on June 24, 2024

Will Smith and his slow but steady return to public life after the stirring Oscars incident has largely been received well by fans and the media and now there is a new development. Will Smith aka the Fresh Prince, will make a return to music by performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards this coming weekend.

Details are scant but as Variety reports, Will Smith will deliver a new track to the masses but there isn’t much known about the sound or direction. Further, it isn’t known if DJ Jazzy Jeff will be on the 1s and 2s behind him as he hits the stages.

With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and a run of press tours in support of the movie, Smith seems to be at ease with being back in the spotlight although the topic of the Chris Rock slap will always hover over him. Variety added in its post that Smith is reportedly working on new music, and mentioned Smith appearing alongside J Balvin at Coachella earlier this year.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. Taraji P. Henson will resume hosting duties and Usher will be given the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Learn more about the 2024 BET Awards here.

