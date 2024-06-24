Listen Live
Test
34 items

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’
HomeMusic

Xscape’s Tiny & Kandi Talk The Queens of R&B Tour with SWV, Total, Mya, and More

| 06.24.24
Dismiss
Queens Of R&B Tour press

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

The Queens of R&B are back on the main stage! Xscape’s Tiny Harris & Kandi Burruss talk about their tour with SWV, Total, Mya, and more!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B show swept the nation with their behind-the-scenes drama, and now the two legendary girl groups are back together—but this time on the road…and yes, they’ll be rotating the show’s closing!

Kandi discusses other projects like her new role on Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and continued role as Roselyn Perry on the hit series ‘The Chi’. As an OG Real Housewife of Atlanta alumna, leaving the show after 14 seasons, she explains how she aims to show more of her range as an actress. Once again, Kandi “Keep A Bag” Burruss is putting in the work towards her desired EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status!

See: Tiny Harris Shows Kandi Burruss Love On Tony Nomination

Tiny gives an update on her family, including managing her 8-year-old daughter Heiress Harris’ already thriving career, and her son King’s influence on the culture. As the legendary singer approaches her 14th wedding anniversary with husband Tip Harris, Ryan recalls how he got himself in some trouble at their wedding ceremony.

Despite decades of fame, Xscape is still going strong and selling our venues! For more info on how to get your tickets at to The Queens of R&B Tour: Xscape & SWV, visit Ticketmaster.com

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Xscape’s Tiny & Kandi Talk The Queens of R&B Tour with SWV, Total, Mya, and More appeared first on Black America Web.

Xscape’s Tiny & Kandi Talk The Queens of R&B Tour with SWV, Total, Mya, and More  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 28 items
Entertainment

Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
Yo' Durtty

Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]

8 items
News

X Users Claim Trump’s “Brains Are Pudding” After Latest Rally Rant

DaBaby - Birthday Bash 2019
Celebrity News

DaBaby Challenges Man To Drink Spoiled Milk For $5,000 | What Would You Do? [VIDEO]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close