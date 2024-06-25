Listen Live
Some Georgia Power Customers Could Qualify for Lower Bills

Published on June 25, 2024

Georgia Power has a discount program available for qualifying customers. As of May 1, this program has expanded to help even more customers lower their power bills. To qualify you must fall into one of the following four categories:

  • Be 65 years or older with a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level ($30,120, adjusted for household size).
  • Receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).
  • Receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
  • Participate in the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program (HUD Section 8).

Get more information and apply here

Some Georgia Power Customers Could Qualify for Lower Bills  was originally published on majicatl.com

