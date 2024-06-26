Nola Experts Dish on the Best Essence Fest Hairstyles

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for the best Essence Fest hairstyles to help you manage the New Orleans heat, you’ll want to keep reading. Because while Nola is one of the most exciting cities on the planet, it’s also the hottest. And if you think you will slay a blowout, think again. The temperatures in the south are already climbing to the mid to high 90s, and coupled with the sweltering humidity, a bad hair day could be in the cards for you – unless you take advice from the Nola hair experts featured in this article.

ESSENCE Festival of Culture (or Essence Fest as the New Orleanians call it) is the party with a purpose that Black culture highly anticipates each year. This star-studded event conjures the best of the best to Nola to eat great food, partake in tasty libations, celebrate the culture and party, party, party…and party some more. If you are an Essence Fest veteran, you understand there are levels to enjoying this extravaganza. First, you must be fully equipped while out and about with a pair of flat shoes, a phone charger, a mini fan, etc. Then, you must also ensure your hair is cute and conducive to the scorching weather.

For those of you who are heading down to Nola for the first time, we’ve enlisted the expertise of three of Nola’s finest hairstylists to give you some tips on how to rock your ‘do during the hot, fun-filled weekend. According to these seasoned professionals, natural and protective styles for Essence Fest are your best bet.

Nola Essence Fest Hair is All About Texture

The Mane Coach, Ashlee Rene’, believes your hair should match the vibe of Essence Fest weekend – big and fun. “When I think of Essence Festival and hair, the first thing that comes to mind is TEXTURE,” the veteran hairstylist emphasized. “Texture is fun, unique and gives a LOOK every time! So, bring out the kinks, curls and coils because you can never go wrong with rocking your natural hair. Plus, you won’t have to worry too much about sweating it out…because baybee, it is hot in NOLA!”

Ashlee Rene also suggests a low, sleek, textured ponytail if you want to go for something more “contained.” “A nice, pulled-back look will show off your beautiful face and keep you looking chic all Essence Weekend long! Plus, this is another NOLA heat-friendly style.”

Nola Experts Dish on the Best Essence Fest Hairstyles

While texture is the coiffure theme for Essence Fest, a sleek ponytail ain’t never hurt anybody. Hair guru Danielle Holmes advocates this simple style because of its versatility and low maintenance. “Keep the hair off the neck because Jesus, it’s hot here,” Holmes stressed. A low, mid or high sleek ponytail is chic and can be worn differently daily. You can put it in a bun, pin it, wrap it or let it hang loose as a goose.”

Holmes also believes you can’t go wrong with braids, and Nola hair connoisseur Tiri Abril agrees. “You’re out after the concerts all night, so why do your hair at all,” Abril questions. “Any kind of braids will work, and don’t forget your edge control, a little brush, scarf or bonnet for your nighttime routine.”

And if you’re not a fan of braids, Abril suggests rocking a wig with a leave-out for a stylish, hair-carefree weekend. “A wig with a leave-out allows your natural hair to be still braided down (bonus if you do a braided baldie, a two for one!). Plus, you get to take the wig off when you get hot (I’m not suggesting it; I’m just saying I get it.).”

Happy Essence Fest!!

