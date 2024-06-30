Tiwa, founder of the Atlanta Greek Picnic sits down with Reec for an exclusive interview. From 150 participants 20 years ago, now they are entertaining 20,000 and rising! This is a talk about consistency, growth and #BlackExcellence
HERE FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS BY REEC SWINEY WITH: DONNELL RAWLINGS, JADA KISS, WENDY WILLIAMS AND MORE!
One of The Divine 9’s BIGGEST Events is In Atlanta! Meet The Founder of AGP! was originally published on majicatl.com
