One of The Divine 9’s BIGGEST Events is In Atlanta! Meet The Founder of AGP!

Published on June 30, 2024

Tiwa, founder of the Atlanta Greek Picnic sits down with Reec for an exclusive interview. From 150 participants 20 years ago, now they are entertaining 20,000 and rising! This is a talk about consistency, growth and #BlackExcellence

HERE FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS BY REEC SWINEY WITH: DONNELL RAWLINGS, JADA KISS, WENDY WILLIAMS AND MORE!

 

 

 

