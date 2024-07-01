Summer is here and you may be looking for some summer fun to get into. Well, there’s a lot of that in the Metro area. Below, you’ll find a list of more than a dozen family friendly activities you can check out this summer!
From music festivals, to movies, and checking out local parks, there is plenty to do that doesn’t cost!
FREE FOR THE SUMMER was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
Chris Brown’s Steamy Fan Photos Go Viral Again
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!
-
Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N' Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]