HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is here and you may be looking for some summer fun to get into. Well, there’s a lot of that in the Metro area. Below, you’ll find a list of more than a dozen family friendly activities you can check out this summer!

From music festivals, to movies, and checking out local parks, there is plenty to do that doesn’t cost!

FREE FOR THE SUMMER was originally published on majicatl.com