MY SPY THE ETERNAL CITY: WIN ACCESS TO OUR VIRTUAL SCREENING

Prepare for an exhilarating experience with MY SPY THE ETERNAL CITY, starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. In this action-packed sequel, they find themselves embroiled in a plot that could change the world as we know it.

See the full trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xJ1F7yFsnU

In celebration of the release, we are going to be hosting a virtual screening on Thursday, June 27. The virtual screenings are fun because it allows people to see the movie from the comfort of their own home BEFORE it’s released on Prime Video! Register now for your chance to receive FREE access!

Screening Details:

Date: Monday, July 15

Movie Start: 7:00PM

Location: VIRTUAL! Watch from the comfort of your own home from any compatible device

Check-In: Please be sure to check in at least 15 min prior