Chief Scott Hamilton Talks About The Importance of Representation in Law Enforcement, Opportunities and more!
The city of Austell, like many other metro Atlanta cities and suburbs, is seeing a rise in black elected officials making history. For the first time Austell has a black Mayor (Ollie Clemons), and now a black Police Chief.
Reec sits down to discuss the historical significance, importance of his approach and the opportunities they are actively changing the fabric of the community.
HERE FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS BY REEC SWINEY WITH: DONNELL RAWLINGS, JADA KISS, WENDY WILLIAMS AND MORE!
Chief Scott Hamilton Talks About The Importance of Representation in Law Enforcement & More! was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend
-
Chris Brown’s Steamy Fan Photos Go Viral Again
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!
-
Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N' Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28