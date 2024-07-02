Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Chief Scott Hamilton Talks About The Importance of Representation in Law Enforcement & More!

Published on July 2, 2024

The city of Austell, like many other metro Atlanta cities and suburbs, is seeing a rise in black elected officials making history. For the first time Austell has a black Mayor (Ollie Clemons), and now a black Police Chief.

Reec sits down to discuss the historical significance, importance of his approach and the opportunities they are actively changing the fabric of the community.

