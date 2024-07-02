Chief Scott Hamilton Talks About The Importance of Representation in Law Enforcement & More!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Chief Scott Hamilton Talks About The Importance of Representation in Law Enforcement, Opportunities and more!

The city of Austell, like many other metro Atlanta cities and suburbs, is seeing a rise in black elected officials making history. For the first time Austell has a black Mayor (Ollie Clemons), and now a black Police Chief.

Reec sits down to discuss the historical significance, importance of his approach and the opportunities they are actively changing the fabric of the community.

