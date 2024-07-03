COCO Jones Talks Black Girl Magic, Working With Nickelodeon, Brent Faiyaz, and More!

Coco Jones has been captivating audiences since her teenage years, and she’s only getting started. These days, you can find her starring as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, *Bel-Air*. With more than 2 million TikTok followers, it’s safe to say social media can’t get enough of her.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

At 26, Coco is a superstar on the rise. In 2023, she won BET’s Best New Artist, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist, and many more. She credits her early start as a Disney darling and the support of her powerhouse team for her current success. But it’s not just talent and a good team that keep her shining—it’s her fierce advocacy for Black girls everywhere.

“I really am inspired by all my Black girls who are working hard and who are pushing through. That’s me and I see me in them. So I’m like, come on! It’s all of us or none of us!” she passionately declared when she spoke with Lorel from The Morning Hustle at the BET Media House 2024.

In an exclusive interview, Coco spills the tea on embracing Black Girl Magic, navigating the industry as a child, and her creative chemistry with the talented Brent Faiyaz. She opens up about her journey in the entertainment industry, the hurdles she’s overcome, and what keeps her driven to break barriers.

Last year, the R&B singer released a song, “ICU,” which got over 60 million views on YouTube. She insists that new music is on the way, but it has to be done right. Whether she’s on your TV screen or lighting up your social media feed, Coco Jones is a force to be reckoned with. Don’t miss out on this candid conversation with one of today’s most dynamic rising stars. Tune in to hear more about her inspiring story and what’s next for the unstoppable Coco Jones.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

COCO Jones Talks Black Girl Magic, Working With Nickelodeon, Brent Faiyaz, and More!

FREE FOR THE SUMMER

Chief Keef Asked By Fan If He Still Wants to “Blow New Jersey Up” [Video]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

COCO Jones Talks Black Girl Magic, Working With Nickelodeon, Brent Faiyaz, and More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com